Meera to produce her first film

Meera has announced that she is going to produce her first-ever film through her own production house.

Speaking during a session titled ‘Gup Shup with Meera’ at Karachi’s Art Council, she revealed that she is going share the screen with new faces during the upcoming film.

She said she is very keen to work with writer Anwar Maqsood. She has also scheduled a meeting with the writer to discuss her future plans.

Meera said the mafia in the media industry does not let new people work. She promised to fight against the mafia and uncover them.

After getting a positive response for her comeback film Baji, Meera is now working on a film and a drama serial, which will be released in the next few days. She said she feels sad when the media publishes unverified news about her.

The session was attended by Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, Pakistan Film TV Journalists’ Association Chairman Athar Javed Sufi and others.