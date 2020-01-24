Friday, January 24, 2020  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Meera to produce her first film

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Meera to produce her first film

Meera has announced that she is going to produce her first-ever film through her own production house.

Speaking during a session titled ‘Gup Shup with Meera’ at Karachi’s Art Council, she revealed that she is going share the screen with new faces during the upcoming film.

She said she is very keen to work with writer Anwar Maqsood. She has also scheduled a meeting with the writer to discuss her future plans.

Meera said the mafia in the media industry does not let new people work. She promised to fight against the mafia and uncover them.

After getting a positive response for her comeback film Baji, Meera is now working on a film and a drama serial, which will be released in the next few days. She said she feels sad when the media publishes unverified news about her.

The session was attended by Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, Pakistan Film TV Journalists’ Association Chairman Athar Javed Sufi and others.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Film meera
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale sells Rs1.5m in advance tickets
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale sells Rs1.5m in advance tickets
Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare
Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare
Faysal Quraishi, wife Sana welcome a baby boy
Faysal Quraishi, wife Sana welcome a baby boy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.