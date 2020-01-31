Mansha stuns in yellow for Laal Kabootar screening in Dubai

Actor Mansha Pasha recently shared her look for the Laal Kabootar screening in Dubai. She wore a canary yellow blazer with white pants and her hair pulled back in a bun. A sleek and simple combination.

The Chalay Thay Saath actor posted the complete outfit on Instagram with the caption: “Ghehri soch: is color ke baad lipton ka ad mujhe milna chahiye.”

Sharing another photo of the look, she said: “Point of fact: its hard to smile when the sun is in your eyes.”

The actor recently got engaged to lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir last year. Her film Laal Kabootar, directed by Kamal Khan, has received stellar reviews. The action-thriller is about a woman getting to the bottom of her husband’s mysterious murder.