Mansha Pasha’s Kahay Dil Jidhar teaser is out now

The teaser of Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan’s upcoming movie Kahay Dil Jidhar was released on Saturday and it’s all about friendship and passion.

In the movie, Pasha can be seen as journalist on a mission, whereas Khan plays the role of an honest cop who is dutiful towards his responsibilities.

The teaser opens with a scene from college where Pasha, Khan and their friends can be seen enjoying their carefree days. The scene comes with a monologue from Khan that says that “everything will change one day”.

The teaser has a rather nostalgic feel to it.

The movie also stars Atiqa Odho and Sajjad Hussain in key roles.

Kahay Dil Jidhar has been written by Kamran Bari and produced by Wijdaan Films. It has been directed by Jalal uddin Rumi.

The movie is expected to release on March 20 this year.

