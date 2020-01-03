Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
Mansha Pasha gets candid about Jibran Nasir on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mansha Pasha gets candid about Jibran Nasir on Instagram

Actor Mansha Pasha has opened up about beau Jibran Nasir on her first post-engagement Instagram question and answer session.

During the session the Laal Kabootar star shared some interesting and adorable facts about her soon-to-be husband and her acting career. She also spoke about mental health.

During the session, an Instagram user asked her to name one thing about Nasir that the people don’t know yet. Pasha revealed that the social activist makes excellent biryani.

In a series of questions only related to her beau, she shared that Nasir is apparently quite funny and cheeky when he is in the mood.

The actor said that she is really happy after her engagement and thanked fans for constantly showering the couple with love throughout.

However to a question related to her wedding ceremony date, she said everyone needs to figure out their schedules.

She also didn’t reveal how she and Nasir first met.

Wrapping up with the session—which was all about Nasir—she said that she is gearing up to star in a television series with Zahid Khan and in a film with Junaid Khan.

She also revealed that the film Laal Kabootar has been her favourite project to date.

The actor also said emotional, physical or mental abuse is wrong and one should not spend their life with someone who abuses them like that. “Your future self will thank you for leaving,” Pasha said.

While talking about mental health, Pasha stressed on the importance of consulting a professional.

Pasha and Nasir bid farewell to 2019 with their engagement ceremony on December 22.

Rumours of a relationship began last year when a video of them dancing together at a friend’s mehndi circulated on social media. Neither Nasir nor Pasha have ever publicly discussed their relationship.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Instagram Mansha Pasha
 
