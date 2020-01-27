Makeup artist Shoaib Khan pays tribute to acid attack survivors

Makeup genius Shoaib Khan is making waves online with his latest masterpiece: recreating actor Deepika Padukone’s look for her latest film, Chhappak, which is based on the true story of a woman who tries to rebuild her life after a man throws acid in her face.

Sharing photographs on Instagram, he said: “After recreating this look: I have only one thing to say to all the acid attack survivors around the globe: Glisten your face with ruby lipstick. Gather your hair to one side so the details of your face become more visible. And SMILE! No one can maim or embarrass you! Don’t hide your scars, instead, flaunt them like a superpower! You’re beautiful and you’ll always be beautiful.”

In his post he said that acid could severely burn flesh in just 30 seconds, destroying eyelids, ears and noses and whatever comes in contact with it. He explained that it was difficult for him to look in the mirror after the look was complete because he could feel the pain and trauma of the survivors.

Talking about Padukone, he said that after Chhappak, his respect for her had reached new heights.

“I love you Deepika for raising awareness on this issue through Chhappak and giving motivation to all these survivors to shine through their grit and determination and move forward in life! You’re my true star,” he added.

Last year, Khan paid tribute to Padukone’s character in Bajirao Mastani by transforming himself in the starlet. The makeup artist has wowed thousands with his epic transformations of celebrities. He has taken on makeovers such as the queen of melody, Noor Jehan, as Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.