Mahira, Mehwish remember Kobe Bryant

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Bin Roye actor Mahira Khan and Punjab Nahi Jaungi’s Mehwish Hayat expressed grief over the death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday night.

Bryant’s helicopter crashed and burst in flames in foggy conditions in Los Angeles, according to AFP. There were no survivors.

Taking to Twitter, Hayat said: “Totally heartbroken by the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing. He was a legend on the court and an inspiration to millions. His words “Life is too short” couldn’t have been more prophetic. RIP #Kobe.”

The Humsafar actor shared two videos of Bryant – including an interview with late night show host Jimmy Kimmel where he talked about his daughter playing in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

She also tweeted: “Nooooo this is heartbreaking #Kobe.”

