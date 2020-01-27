Mahira, Mehwish remember Kobe Bryant

Bin Roye actor Mahira Khan and Punjab Nahi Jaungi’s Mehwish Hayat expressed grief over the death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday night.

Bryant’s helicopter crashed and burst in flames in foggy conditions in Los Angeles, according to AFP. There were no survivors.

Taking to Twitter, Hayat said: “Totally heartbroken by the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing. He was a legend on the court and an inspiration to millions. His words “Life is too short” couldn’t have been more prophetic. RIP #Kobe.”

The Humsafar actor shared two videos of Bryant – including an interview with late night show host Jimmy Kimmel where he talked about his daughter playing in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

She also tweeted: “Nooooo this is heartbreaking #Kobe.”