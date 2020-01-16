Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan’s vacation in Mexico is travel goals

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Mahira Khan’s vacation in Mexico is travel goals

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has just shared pictures from Tulum beach in Mexico, serving some serious travel goals.

The actor took to Instagram to share some beachy pictures from Mexico with minimal makeup. She complemented the whole look with gold hoop earrings and necklaces.

View this post on Instagram

🍭

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jan 16, 2020 at 12:10am PST

Mahira always makes sure to keep her fans posted about her ventures on social media through regular updates.

Earlier, the actress took to Instagram to share fond memories from the shoot of the film Parey Hut Love, in which she made a special appearance.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan mexico
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Top Pakistani Drama, Latest Pakistani Drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Meray Paas Tum Ho Latest Episode, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Savera Nadeem
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Edh-e-Wafa fans can now brew their own 'hi-octane' tea
Edh-e-Wafa fans can now brew their own ‘hi-octane’ tea
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Tips to make the best of Karachi Eat 2020
Tips to make the best of Karachi Eat 2020
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.