Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Mahira Khan’s son teaches her about extraordinary moments in life

Posted: Jan 29, 2020
There’s no denying that superstar Mahira Khan shares the strongest bond with her son Azlaan. Khan never shies away from sharing all the memories she makes with her son.

In the recent post on Khan’s Instagram, Azlaan teaches us all about the extraordinary moments in life. On Wednesday, the Raees star uploaded a picture of Azlan walking with his back towards the camera.

Khan captioned the post, “Azlan asked me, ‘Mama, do you know what an extraordinary moment is?’ I told him to tell me what he thought it was.” He said ‘Any moment that you want to relive is an extraordinary moment!’

Khan usually keeps her private life private and is rarely seen posting pictures of her son. The last time we got a peek was back in September 2017, when she posted a picture of the two snuggling together.

Azlan was born to Khan and her former husband Ali Askari in 2009, two years after their marriage. The couple divorced in 2015 and since then the starlet is raising the child on her own.

RELATED STORIES
 

