Mahira Khan will get remarried when she feels like it

Superstar Mahira Khan has been responding to fan queries in a Q&A session on Twitter under the hashtag #AskMahira.

The Raees actor opened up about variety topics ranging from her personality and acting career to cherished memories and what meal she loved this decade.

During the session, a Twitter user asked her “Don’t you think you should get married again?”

Mahira was quick to respond that she will get remarried when she feels like it.

Jab lagey ga toh karloon gi 🙃 https://t.co/4JfmK4D4w4 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 1, 2020

The actor also revealed that her favourite movie is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and she has watched it more than 10 times. We even got to know that biryani is her favourite food.

She also had a cute encounter with singer Asim Azhar during her Q&A.

Uffff♥️ ghalatfehmi hai aapki, my fav song is the one you sent for my birthday 🙂 https://t.co/V9B86aofo0 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 1, 2020

Mahira also talked about her son Azlan. The actor revealed that normally she would never call off her shooting but on the off chance that she ever did, it would be for her son.

Nothing usually except Azlan. https://t.co/sajvmwe8jW — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 1, 2020

Earlier, the actress took to Instagram to share fond memories from the shoot of the film Parey Hut Love, in which she made a special appearance.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

