Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan will get remarried when she feels like it

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Mahira Khan will get remarried when she feels like it

Superstar Mahira Khan has been responding to fan queries in a Q&A session on Twitter under the hashtag #AskMahira.

The Raees actor opened up about variety topics ranging from her personality and acting career to cherished memories and what meal she loved this decade.

During the session, a Twitter user asked her “Don’t you think you should get married again?”

Mahira was quick to respond that she will get remarried when she feels like it.

The actor also revealed that her favourite movie is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and she has watched it more than 10 times. We even got to know that biryani is her favourite food.

She also had a cute encounter with singer Asim Azhar during her Q&A.

Mahira also talked about her son Azlan. The actor revealed that normally she would never call off her shooting but on the off chance that she ever did, it would be for her son.

Earlier, the actress took to Instagram to share fond memories from the shoot of the film Parey Hut Love, in which she made a special appearance.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pretty in Red, Iqra gets ready for her big day
Pretty in Red, Iqra gets ready for her big day
Google pays tribute to Iqbal Bano with a doodle
Google pays tribute to Iqbal Bano with a doodle
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain tie the knot!
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain tie the knot!
Separated, not divorced: Shahroz Sabzwari opens up on marriage status
Separated, not divorced: Shahroz Sabzwari opens up on marriage status
Saboor Aly gives her take on Meray Paas Tum Ho...
Saboor Aly gives her take on Meray Paas Tum Ho ending
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.