Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed share cute exchange on Twitter

The cast of Meray Paas Tum Ho is on cloud nine as fans and fellow celebrities are praising their performance on the show. The drama serial’s finale aired last weekend, breaking rating records and cinema ticket sales.

On Sunday, Humsafar actor Mahira Khan took to social media to show some appreciation for Humayun Saeed, who played the lead in Khalil Ur Rehman’s recent hit show.

In a tweet, she claimed that he actor’s dedication to his craft could be seen on his face and in his work.

“Humayun, aap ka dil aap ke chehray aur kaam mein nazar aata hai,” she said, adding a heart emoji and calling him a “hero”.

Humayun, aap ka dil aap ke chehray aur kaam mein nazar aata hai ♥️ hero 🙂 @iamhumayunsaeed #MerayPassTumHo — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 26, 2020

This was followed by a sweet exchange between both actors who worked together in Bin Roye.

Referring to Khan’s film Superstar, Saeed thanked her and said that it was all because of his parents and fans. He added that fame and fortune was in God’s hands.

Superstar Nahi, Guddi zyaada acha hai 🙂 https://t.co/eCJ893eWpj — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 27, 2020

To which Khan responded: “Superstar Nahi, Guddi zyaada acha hai :)”

The two actors have supported and praised each others work earlier as well.