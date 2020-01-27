Mahira Khan celebrates three years of Raees’ success

Mahira Khan became nostalgic about her Bollywood debut film Raees as she shared video clips from the movie to mark three years of its success.

Mahira Khan appeared alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. It was released on January 25, 2017.

Khan shared on social media a throwback photo and videos with SRK from the sets of the movie.

Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia also shared on Saturday a throwback photo featuring the Pakistani actor to mark three years of the film’s success.

He took to Twitter and shared an adorable photo in which he could be seen teaching Khan how to fly kites.

Teaching @TheMahiraKhan to fly kites – in the end humari patang kat jaati hai aur woh gaana gaati hai – #UdiUdiJaye😊 #3YearsOfRaees🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OPP7bnaM2G — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) January 24, 2020

The movie had collected over Rs2700 million at the box office.