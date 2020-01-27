Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Mahira Khan celebrates three years of Raees’ success

Posted: Jan 27, 2020
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Photo: Screengrab

Mahira Khan became nostalgic about her Bollywood debut film Raees as she shared video clips from the movie to mark three years of its success.

Mahira Khan appeared alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. It was released on January 25, 2017.

Khan shared on social media a throwback photo and videos with SRK from the sets of the movie.

My no 1 @iamsrk 💖 #3yearsofRaees

Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia also shared on Saturday a throwback photo featuring the Pakistani actor to mark three years of the film’s success.

He took to Twitter and shared an adorable photo in which he could be seen teaching Khan how to fly kites.

The movie had collected over Rs2700 million at the box office.

Mahira Khan raees Shah Rukh Khan
 
