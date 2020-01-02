Maheen Ghani drops Taseer from her fashion label’s name

Designer Maheen Ghani decided to drop the ‘T’ from her brand MGT after her divorce with Shahbaz Taseer was finalized.

The son of former Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer and Ghani have parted ways after nine years of marriage.

The fashion brand MGT initially stood for Maheen Ghani Taseer, but now the brand’s social media pages bear the name Maheen Ghani Trends. The brand was launched in 2015.

“Since the divorce has been finalized we have changed the label name to Maheen Ghani Trends,” said MGT manager Waseem. “The name was changed two months ago.”

He mentioned that the change in the brand name has been taken care of legally.

The brand MGT was in the spotlight after her hit-and-miss showcase at the 2015’s PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week.

The ‘Taseer’ surname speaks of a family with considerable political clout and also, a talent for fashion. The daughter of late Salmaan Taseer, Shehrbano Ellahi also designs luxury wear for her label ‘Aurora’.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Ghani she revealed the split and opened up about her experiences in the past decade.

The marriage was undoubtedly a roller-coaster ride for the couple. In 2016, Shahbaz was kidnapped by the Taliban in Lahore, taken to Afghanistan, and was kept hostage for more than four years.

During this period, as some Twitter users put it, Ghani counted the days since her husband was abducted.

To say this past decade has been a whirlwind would be an understatement! It has been a time of transition, learning, trauma, waiting, healing and then some magic. From marriage to tragic losses, kidnapping to anguish on so many different levels. From prayers to miracles. — Maheen Ghani (@maheenghani_) December 29, 2019

From motherhood which is pure magic to now a divorce. It has changed and evolved me into a stronger more secure version of myself. For the first time I can say I am immensely proud of who I am today and the respect I am able to demand. Without pain there is no happiness. — Maheen Ghani (@maheenghani_) December 29, 2019

She prayed that the upcoming decade is kinder to her and others.