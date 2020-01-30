LMM’ 20 will have you grooving to drums and tablas

This Saturday (Feb 1) metal heads, rappers and Punjabi folk music enthusiasts are in for a treat. The Lahore Music Meet is back – bigger and better than before.

What started off as a music conference back in 2015, has become one of the most anticipated events for music fans in the country. It’s not just a melting pot for people with different taste in music but is also a safe bet for young talent.

The brains behind the event, Natasha Noorani and Zaahra Paracha, are creative professionals by day and musicians by night. The women did their undergraduate thesis on music and that’s when they found out how “fragmented the music industry of Pakistan is”.

Since then, they have set out to change it.

“While we were doing our thesis, the biggest challenge we faced was severe lack of research and avenues we could explore to find answers to the questions we had,” Paracha told SAMAA Digital. “It was very difficult to navigate through an industry like ours.”

That’s when the duo decided to hold a music conference and bring academics, businessmen and musicians in the same space. “We are cult musicians and wanted to do something to help facilitate the music scene in Lahore in whatever way we could,” she said.

The girls, who are also part of a retro band called Biryani Brothers, is attracted to people actively releasing music and working on new genres. “We are specifically drawn to people who may not have a commercial appeal,” Paracha revealed.



The line-up

Last year’s event had a nostalgic feel to it because of appearances by great folks such as Attaullah Esakhelvi, Saeen Zahoor and Tahira Syed. Paracha, however, said that this year there’s a lot of diversity in the line-up.

“There’s everything, from rap to metal to Punjabi folk, electronic and even desi rock and roll,” she said. “The sessions have stellar names coming in.”



Naseebo Lal, Auj, Aarish, Shamoon Ismail, Faris Shafi and Haniyah Aslam are some of names coming to the LMM this year.

Photo: Lahore Music Meet/Twitter

“We also make sure that we curate as many genres and styles of music as we possibly can,” she said. Paracha explained that they spend the entire year scouting and going through hundreds of applications before the final event line-up is confirmed.

The line-up is not the only thing this year’s LMM focuses on. There will be a music store and listening lounge, according to the organiser. A new Numaish area will also be created where local artisanal goods will be displayed.

Giving away some spoilers, Paracha told SAMAA Digital that they might have some secret meet and greets with artists who aren’t on the current line-up.

Unplugged

The two-day music festival at Alhamra Arts Council is free for all and aims to make live music an inclusive space for all ages which is why the festival is open for everyone from ages eight to 80. “You just need a collect a pass on ground, everything else is free,” Paracha said.

The organisers have advertised and hosted sessions in multiple languages and have in the past covered everything including Sindhi, Punjabi, Urdu, Siraiki etc. “We do not want to alienate our audiences especially those coming from outside of Lahore,” she said.

The co-founders of the LMM want to make the industry and the musical culture of the country a more wholesome place for women.

It is especially important for the musicians inside them. “Anything that helps breed networking and reduce enmity and insecurity within the music industry is a win for us,” Paracha added.