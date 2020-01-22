Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale

Photo: Official poster

A woman filed a petition in a Lahore civil court on Wednesday to stop the final episode of Meray Pass Tum Ho from airing.

The show has repeatedly passed derogatory comments about women and has disrespected their status, said the woman, identified as Maham Chaudhry.

“This is an attempt to show women as weak and less important in society,” she stated in her petition. Chaudhry added that this does not benefit Pakistani women at all.

She filed the request through her lawyer advocate Majid Chaudhry. The petition names the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, director Nadeem Baig, Punjab Film Censor Board, Humayun Saeed and ARY Digital as respondents.

After hearing the arguments, civil judge Nadia Ayub issued a notice to PEMRA, director Nadeem Baig and Humayun Saeed to submit their response in court by Friday. All of them have been summoned to court for the hearing as well.

Meray Pass Tum Ho’s finale will air on televisions and cinemas countrywide on January 25.

