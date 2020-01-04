Kinza Hashmi surprises fans with her singing debut

After making it big on TV and becoming one of the most well-known faces in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Kinza Hashmi successfully added another feather to her cap by surprising her fans with a cover of the song Sajna.
Taking to Instagram, the Sangsar actor has said that this is a 2020 surprise for her friends and fans.
The song Sajna was originally sung by the incredibly skilled and young multi-talented Yashal Shahid.
Hashmi, who started her acting career in 2014, has appeared in several television commercials and serials. She appeared as a lead character in Sangsar.
She was even nominated for Best Actress at the Hum Awards. She has also garnered praise for her supporting role in Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai.