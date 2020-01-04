Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
Entertainment

Kinza Hashmi surprises fans with her singing debut

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Kinza Hashmi surprises fans with her singing debut

Photo: Kinza Hashmi/ Instagram

After making it big on TV and becoming one of the most well-known faces in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Kinza Hashmi successfully added another feather to her cap by surprising her fans with a cover of the song Sajna.

Taking to Instagram, the Sangsar actor has said that this is a 2020 surprise for her friends and fans.

The song Sajna was originally sung by the incredibly skilled and young multi-talented Yashal Shahid.

Hashmi, who started her acting career in 2014, has appeared in several television commercials and serials. She appeared as a lead character in Sangsar.

She was even nominated for Best Actress at the Hum Awards. She has also garnered praise for her supporting role in Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Kinza Hashmi
 
