Khalilur Rehman Qamar, Eshal Fayaz deny marriage rumours

Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar has denied rumours regarding his second marriage with actor Eshal Fayaz of Kaaf Kangna.

Taking to his Facebook page, he shared his strong condemnation of the news, which he called “absurd and baseless”.

He said it was shameless of people to peep into the personal lives of artists like him and destroy their images. “I solemnly declare nothing of the sort ever happened between me and the heroine and we were just working together to complete the project in quite a professional way.”

On Saturday, Kaaf Kangna lead Fayaz also denied rumours that she had married Qamar. She released a video to clarify her relationship with the acclaimed screenwriter.

“There is no truth in rumours that are doing the rounds since yesterday. I haven’t got married to anyone, I am very much single.”

Calling rumours of her marriage fake, she said: “My relationship with Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is that of one between an actor and a director, nothing more than that.”

She said she is working on dramas and filmsand will let everyone know whenever she decides to get married. “For now, I have no plans with regard to marriage and just focus on my work.”

Following the rumour, Qamar received major backlash. In a recent interview with Sohail Warraich, the question of his second marriage was brought up before Qamar’s family.

While talking on Aik Din Geo Kay Sath, Qamar’s wife said he is a very caring husband and father. When Warraich asked about Qamar’s alleged second marriage, she said, “Yeh 24 hours hamaray sath hi hotay hain, beech main ghatna do ghanta jatay hain [He spends all day with us and goes out for just an hour or two in between].”

But the family didn’t outright deny that Qamar had married for the second time. Qamar’s daughter even asked her mother why she was covering for Qamar.

Qamar earlier made headlines for a series of misogynistic comments he made. During an interview, he said women should gang rape men for “gender equality”.

His work in Mere Paas Tum Ho has also gained him infamy. People are criticising him for his portrayal of women in the show and the double standards for men and women who cheat.

