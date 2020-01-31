Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Junoon to release new album by August

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: Junoon/Facebook

Social media has been abuzz after Junoon’s Salman Ahmed shared some big news on Twitter: a new album will be released in August this year.

In a Twitter interaction with a fan, the band’s guitarist mentioned that Junoon would tour the UK, “after the new album Junoon 2020, IA”.

The musician who tweets @sufisal also shared photographs of the band’s recent performance in Doha, Qatar.

The band has been making waves again after their reunion performance back in 2018. The Sufi rock and roll band last produced album together in 2001 which featured the hit Zamanay ke Andaz.

