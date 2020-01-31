Junoon to release new album by August

Social media has been abuzz after Junoon’s Salman Ahmed shared some big news on Twitter: a new album will be released in August this year.

Brand new Junoon 2020 by August, IA🔥🔥🎸🎸 — salman ahmad (@sufisal) January 30, 2020

In a Twitter interaction with a fan, the band’s guitarist mentioned that Junoon would tour the UK, “after the new album Junoon 2020, IA”.

After the new album Junoon 2020, IA https://t.co/Azgdv5hzpV — salman ahmad (@sufisal) January 30, 2020

The musician who tweets @sufisal also shared photographs of the band’s recent performance in Doha, Qatar.

Jazba Junoon in Doha🎸🎸🎸 pic.twitter.com/X9W6kprIKe — salman ahmad (@sufisal) January 30, 2020

The band has been making waves again after their reunion performance back in 2018. The Sufi rock and roll band last produced album together in 2001 which featured the hit Zamanay ke Andaz.