Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
Jennifer Aniston reunites with Friends co-stars

Posted: Jan 13, 2020
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will always be there for each other!

On Sunday, the Friends trio reunited for a fun girls’ night. Taking to Instagram, Aniston shared two photos from their gathering making a reference to their iconic show.

Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼

Although Friends ended in 2004, the actors have remained close ever since. Aniston delighted the internet when she joined Instagram in October and shared a photo of the entire main cast hanging out. The post has since garnered 15 million likes.

More recently, Courteney Cox and her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette showed off their dance moves in a new TikTok video.

She shared a video of herself performing a choreographed dance with Coco on Instagram.

