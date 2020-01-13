Jennifer Aniston reunites with Friends co-stars

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will always be there for each other!

On Sunday, the Friends trio reunited for a fun girls’ night. Taking to Instagram, Aniston shared two photos from their gathering making a reference to their iconic show.

Although Friends ended in 2004, the actors have remained close ever since. Aniston delighted the internet when she joined Instagram in October and shared a photo of the entire main cast hanging out. The post has since garnered 15 million likes.

More recently, Courteney Cox and her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette showed off their dance moves in a new TikTok video.

She shared a video of herself performing a choreographed dance with Coco on Instagram.

