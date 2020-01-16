Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like marrying a national hero

Posted: Jan 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like marrying a national hero

Photo: SAMAA Digital

PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith shared her views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step back as senior members of Britain’s royal family.

Goldsmith took to Twitter and said that she understands how Meghan feels adapting to a different life. “I know what it’s like to marry a national hero from another country and be attacked on social media for your ethnicity, too Jewish in my case,” she said.

Mehwish Hayat also took to Twitter to support Jemima’s sentiments.  “If only the world were more accepting and let people just be,” she wrote.

After a nine-year long marriage, Jemima and PM Khan divorced in 2004 citing that it was becoming “difficult for Jemima to adapt to the political life of Imran Khan in Pakistan”. She even kept using the premier’s last name long after the divorce, only reverting to her maiden name after he married Reham Khan in 2014.

However, Jemima is still supportive of her ex-husband.

On January 8, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle said in a surprise statement that they intended to step back as senior members of Britain’s royal family—but a response from Buckingham Palace suggested the announcement had caught other members of the family off guard.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, announced on Instagram that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

