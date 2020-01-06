Is Hania Aamir getting married in 2020? Instagram says yes

Her New Year resolution is to disappoint Fahad Mustafa

Actor Hania Aamir let Instagram decide her New Year resolutions but all it wanted was for her to get married.

While having some fun with Instagram's new features, Aamir tries her luck thrice just to avoid getting married. Her third try was finally a win, as she successfully ditched the married stamp.

Earlier, as a 2020 New Year resolution Amir said she would be be joining TikTok just to disappoint Fahad Mustafa.

"My New Year's resolution is to use TikTok and disappoint Fahad Mustafa and use TikTok as much as I can and try to be creative with it," she posted on her Instagram stories.

She already has a series of videos on her TikTok handle, @hanaheheofficial, and about 75,000 followers.

Last week, Jeeto Pakistan host Mustafa called on parents to keep their children away from TikTok, but then Twitter reminded him he hosts Jeeto Pakistan, which isn't all that much better.

To All the parents out there plz keep your kids away from this tik tok bullshit its not healthy. Entire nation is busy doing nothing .#DoSomethingProductive — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) December 29, 2019

He has been featured in TikTok videos with Mehwish Hayat lip-syncing to dialogues from their movie Actor in Law.