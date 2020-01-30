Iqra Aziz says she always wants to be with Yasir

Actor Iqra Aziz took to social media to share a bit of marital bliss. Sharing candid shots from her wedding day on Instagram, the Suno Chanda star wrote a heart-warming post about Lahore Se Aagey actor Yasir Hussain.

She said that she was lucky to be with her husband, actor Yasir Hussain, and always wanted to be with him.

Her husband left a sweet comment on his wife’s post as well. In another post, where Yasir is carrying Aziz, the actor shared lyrics of a Punjabi song: “Bin tere din mera naiyo lanngna, Ja Aj ton main teri, tu mera.”

This was followed by a third post where Aziz and Hussain made a dramatic pose.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December last year. Their enchanting day-time wedding had an old-school vibe to it and was attended by close friends and family.

They have been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s very public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.