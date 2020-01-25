Iqra Aziz declares Yasir Hussain the ‘best chef’

Actor Yasir Hussain has received the ‘Best Chef Certificate’ from his wife Iqra Aziz Hussain for his ‘Pyar Ka Pulao’.

The celebrity couple recently returned from their honeymoon in Sri Lanka where he cooked pulao for her.

Taking to Instagram, the Suno Chanda actor shared a photo with Yasir from their honeymoon and awarded him the ‘Best Chef Certificate’.

Yasir also shared the same photo on his Instagram story and wrote, “Pulao jis pe mujhy yeh aizaaz mila [Pulao that led me to achieve this award].

Upon their return, the celebrity couple visited Iqra’s mother and enjoyed a ‘daawat-e-khaas’.

Earlier, the newlyweds shared some hilarious TikTok videos while on their honeymoon, lip-syncing to Bollywood songs.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28, 2019. Their enchanting day-time wedding had an old-school vibe to it and was attended by close friends and family.

They have been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s very public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.