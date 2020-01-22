Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
Indian star Gippy Grewal visits Nankana Sahib

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Photo: Gippy Grewal/Twitter

Indian singer and actor Gippy Grewal visited Nankana Sahib in Punjab’s Kartarpur on Tuesday. He took to Twitter to post pictures from his trip and said he was very pleased to have visited.

Grewal came to the gurdwara through the Kartarpur Corridor.

Tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and British Sikh property tycoon Peter Virdee, Grewal said he hoped all Punjabi brothers and sisters were able to visit the gurdwara and get the blessings of Baba Guru Nanak.

He also posted a video of him being shown the area by an elderly man. In the video, the man tells him where his ancestral home is and what land once belonged to his family.

In his caption, he thanked the people of Chak 47 Mansoora and said he could never repay the love they showed him.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated in Pakistan on November 9, 2019. It facilitates Sikh pilgrims from India and allows them to visit Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, one of the most important religious sites for Sikhs.

MOST READ
Lahooti Melo 2020 announces new dates
Hareem Shah's Nakhray Baaz will have you saying 'oh yeah'
Mahira Khan's vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
