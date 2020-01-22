Indian star Gippy Grewal visits Nankana Sahib

Indian singer and actor Gippy Grewal visited Nankana Sahib in Punjab’s Kartarpur on Tuesday. He took to Twitter to post pictures from his trip and said he was very pleased to have visited.

Grewal came to the gurdwara through the Kartarpur Corridor.

Tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and British Sikh property tycoon Peter Virdee, Grewal said he hoped all Punjabi brothers and sisters were able to visit the gurdwara and get the blessings of Baba Guru Nanak.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib 🙏

WaheGuru 🙏🙏🙏



Mainu kinna changa lagiya aa ke eh tan byan karna vi auokha 🙏

Bus WaheGuru Bhali kare sare pujabi bhain bhra aa ke matha tek sakan Te blessing lai sakan Baba Nanak ji diyan eh Ardaas hai meri 🙏@ImranKhanPTI @sayedzbukhari @petervirdee pic.twitter.com/1UyasrKwqT — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) January 22, 2020

He also posted a video of him being shown the area by an elderly man. In the video, the man tells him where his ancestral home is and what land once belonged to his family.

In his caption, he thanked the people of Chak 47 Mansoora and said he could never repay the love they showed him.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated in Pakistan on November 9, 2019. It facilitates Sikh pilgrims from India and allows them to visit Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, one of the most important religious sites for Sikhs.