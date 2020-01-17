Imran Ashraf braves the cold to get the perfect shot

Actor Imran Ashraf faced the coldwave in Karachi along with cold water just to get the perfect shot done for his drama Mushk.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ashraf shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of the latest drama.

He has paired up with Urwa Hocane for an upcoming drama serial Mushk. He recently began shooting in Karachi.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor has also penned the script for Mushk, his second as a writer after Tabeer.

Earlier, it was revealed that Ashraf will be making his film debut with Dam Mastam, which will be directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin and written by Amar Khan. The film will be produced by Adnan Siddiqui under the banner of Cereal Entertainment.

