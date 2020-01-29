Humayun Saeed thanks fans for the love

Actor Humayun Saeed took to social media on Tuesday night to thank his fans for the love and praise for his performance in Khalil Ur Rehman’s drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.

In an Instagram post, he said: “The amount of prayers I have received following the success of Meray Paas Tum Ho, I haven’t before in my career.”

He added that he was glad to have worked on a project that struck a chord with an audience around the world.

Actors Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui also took to social media earlier this week to thank fans for appreciating their work.

In an Instagram post, Siddiqui who played the role of Shehwar, said: “I understand the dialogues had some problematic leanings, and sometimes went a little far, sometimes quite far in painting women with a single brush stroke – I understand and take all of that on board. I wish the drama had consciously added nuance to the storyline.”

The drama had a strong fan following around the country with people having heated debated about the characters. The playwright’s personal views on women also created a lot of controversy.