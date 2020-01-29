Humayun Saeed summoned over Meray Paas Tum Ho dialogues

The Sindh High Court has asked actor Humayun Saeed to appear in person and explain why he delivered offensive dialogues in Meray Paas Tum Ho, a TV show, written by Khalil Ur Rehman.

On Wednesday, Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed and Justice Muhammad Ali Azhar, heard a petition filed against the drama and instructed the federal government, Pemra and other respondents to submit their replies by February 13.

In her petition, Sana Saleem, claimed that the script contained derogatory language when talking about women and because of this, she wanted the writer, actor and producer to apologise.

Besides language, the petitioner also objected over “a divorced couple living together” and “a six-year-old playing matchmaker between his father and a school teacher”.

Her lawyer, Munir Gulal, argued that a line from show had become quite popular and had hurt the reputation of women. During the hearing, the lawyer claimed that the drama had also portrayed Karachi’s image in a negative manner. He added that he had no issue with the TV serial’s last episode.

The court asked the lawyer why the petition had mentioned 21 episodes when the show had 24. Gulal explained that the show’s finale had been screen in cinemas and thus more video evidence could be presented if need be.

Lawyers representing ARY and Pemra were also present in the court. The court asked Pemra’s lawyer if there was a way to monitor the dramas through in-house censors. The lawyer responded that the regulating body had a separate forum where dramas are monitored.

“It’s our policy that dramas shouldn’t contain such language or visuals that are beyond ethics,” he explained. Addressing the petitioner’s lawyer, the court said that he must have moved forums concerned first.

Justice Azhar asked why the TV show’s lead, actor Humayun Saeed, did not appear before the court. The hearing was adjourned till February 13 after ARY’s lawyer ensured that the actor would appear before the court.

This is not the first time someone has approached a court against Meray Pas Tum Ho. On January 22, a woman filed a petition in a Lahore civil court to stop the show’s finale from airing.

The show repeatedly passed derogatory comments about women and has disrespected their status, said Maham Chaudhry.

“This is an attempt to show women as weak and less important in society,” she stated in her petition. Chaudhry added that this does not benefit Pakistani women at all.