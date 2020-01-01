Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed performs Umrah on New Year’s Eve

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Humayun Saeed performs Umrah on New Year's Eve

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed rang in the new year by performing Umrah with his wife and sister-in-law. He said there is no better way to start the new year.

The Jawani Phir Nai Ani actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account standing next to the Holy Kaabah in Makkah.

“Always wished to begin my new year at this most sacred place. Alhamdulillah, my wish came true this year,” he captioned the picture.

Saeed said that he is bidding farewell to 2019 and welcoming 2020 with prayers and best wishes for all his fans and Pakistan.

On the work front, the actor is basking in the glory of his current ongoing drama serial, Mere Paas Tum Ho written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar and helmed by Nadeem Baig.

He also has three upcoming films, Love You Jatta, Love Guru and London Nahi Jaunga Ga on the cards.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
