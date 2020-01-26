Hum Style Awards: All your favorites who won big

The 4th installment of the Hum Style Awards was a glamorous night that celebrated fashion, television, film and beauty.
The awards took place in Karachi at the Expo Centre Saturday night. It was was hosted by actors Aamina Sheikh and Usman Muktar.
The star-studded night was filled with amazing performances by the rap group Young Stunners as well as actors Sara Loren, Ahsan Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane. The audience also grooved to the beats of popular singer Abrar-ul-Haq.
Here’s a list of all the celebrities who won big at the awards:
Most Stylish Film Actor Male
Ahad Raza Mir
Most Stylist Film Actor Female
Mahira Khan
Most Stylish Film Actor Female (Jury)
Kiran Malik
Most Stylish Television Actor Male
Mikaal Zulfiqar
Most Stylish Television Actor Female
Sonya Hussain
Designer of the year (Bridal)
Shehla Chatoor
Style Icon of the year
Ayesha Omar
Retail Label of the year (Apparel)
Chapter 2 by Khaadi
Most Stylish Sports Personality
Hajra Khan
Designer of the year (Menswear)
Ismail Farid
Designer of the year (Demi-coture)
Zaheer Abbas
Designer of the year (Pret)
Sublime by Sara Shahid
Excellence in the field of Interior Design and Furniture Manufacturing
House of Zunn
Timeless Beauty
Reema Khan
Most Stylish Performer
Asim Azhar
Best Model Female
Zara Abid
Best Model Male
Aimal Khan
Designer of the year (Lawn)
Zara Shahjahan
Fashion Photographer of the year
Alee Hassan
Hair and Makeup Artist of the year
Qasim Liaqat
Rising Star 2018-2019
Hamza Khan Bandee and Mushk Kaleem
The slogan for this year’s award show was: “focus on style and entertainment that aims to not only showcase the industry in the best light possible but also to reward excellence.”