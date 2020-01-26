Hum Style Awards: All your favorites who won big

The 4th installment of the Hum Style Awards was a glamorous night that celebrated fashion, television, film and beauty.

The awards took place in Karachi at the Expo Centre Saturday night. It was was hosted by actors Aamina Sheikh and Usman Muktar.

The star-studded night was filled with amazing performances by the rap group Young Stunners as well as actors Sara Loren, Ahsan Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane. The audience also grooved to the beats of popular singer Abrar-ul-Haq.

Photo: Hum Style Awards/Twitter

Here’s a list of all the celebrities who won big at the awards:

Most Stylish Film Actor Male

Ahad Raza Mir

Most Stylist Film Actor Female

Mahira Khan

Most Stylish Film Actor Female (Jury)

Kiran Malik

Most Stylish Television Actor Male

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Most Stylish Television Actor Female

Sonya Hussain

Designer of the year (Bridal)

Shehla Chatoor

Style Icon of the year

Ayesha Omar

Retail Label of the year (Apparel)

Chapter 2 by Khaadi

Most Stylish Sports Personality

Hajra Khan

Designer of the year (Menswear)

Ismail Farid

Designer of the year (Demi-coture)

Zaheer Abbas

Designer of the year (Pret)

Sublime by Sara Shahid

Excellence in the field of Interior Design and Furniture Manufacturing

House of Zunn

Timeless Beauty

Reema Khan

Most Stylish Performer

Asim Azhar

Best Model Female

Zara Abid

Best Model Male

Aimal Khan

Designer of the year (Lawn)

Zara Shahjahan

Fashion Photographer of the year

Alee Hassan

Hair and Makeup Artist of the year

Qasim Liaqat

Rising Star 2018-2019

Hamza Khan Bandee and Mushk Kaleem

The slogan for this year’s award show was: “focus on style and entertainment that aims to not only showcase the industry in the best light possible but also to reward excellence.”