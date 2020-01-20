Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

HUM Style Awards 2020 nominations are out

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
HUM Style Awards 2020 nominations are out

Photo: Hum Style Awards/ Facebook

The 4th edition of the ‘Hum Style Awards’ is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 25.

This year’s award show slogan is: “with a focus on style and entertainment that aims to not only showcase the industry in the best light possible but also to reward excellence.”

While the location of the event has not been made public yet, we assume it will take place in Karachi as it has done previously.

This year awards will be given out in 19 distinct categories in which the audiences can vote for their favourite stars. Here are few of the nominations.

The star-studded ceremony is always set on a large scale and mesmerizes the audiences with its grandeur and megastar performances.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hum Style Awards
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Asim Azhar wins hearts as he jams with a fan
Asim Azhar wins hearts as he jams with a fan
Lahooti Melo 2020 announces new dates
Lahooti Melo 2020 announces new dates
Hareem Shah's Nakhray Baaz will have you saying 'oh yeah'
Hareem Shah’s Nakhray Baaz will have you saying ‘oh yeah’
Mahira Khan's vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Mahira Khan’s vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.