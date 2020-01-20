HUM Style Awards 2020 nominations are out

The 4th edition of the ‘Hum Style Awards’ is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 25.

This year’s award show slogan is: “with a focus on style and entertainment that aims to not only showcase the industry in the best light possible but also to reward excellence.”

While the location of the event has not been made public yet, we assume it will take place in Karachi as it has done previously.

This year awards will be given out in 19 distinct categories in which the audiences can vote for their favourite stars. Here are few of the nominations.

The star-studded ceremony is always set on a large scale and mesmerizes the audiences with its grandeur and megastar performances.