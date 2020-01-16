Hrithik Roshan celebrates 20 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Actor Hrithik Roshan has described his 20 years in showbiz, since the release of his film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with two emotions — fear and fearlessness.
Roshan’s first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai completed 20 years and he celebrated this by taking to Instagram to pen an emotional note.
He also drew a parallel with the duel between David and Goliath. In the legend, David, who was a young boy then, took on the giant Goliath and beat him. In a similar way, Hrithik says, the “fearless” has triumphed over “fear”.
. I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply "Fear" and "Fearless" both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other . . . On the face of it , Fearless is a David . Fear is more a Goliath . But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. . . I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard . Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. . . Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I'd never have lived my 20 years of Fearless.
The post is accompanied with a video clip, which shows his transition from his first film Kaho Na Pyar Hai to his latest War, without showing any other films in between. The video is a fan-created one.
Roshan’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released in 2000 and was an instant hit. The film, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, also starred Amesha Patel and saw Roshan play a double role.
Post that, the father-son duo have worked in a number of films together including Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), Kites (2010), Krrish 3 (2013) and Kaabil (2017).