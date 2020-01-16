Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 20 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan celebrates 20 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Actor Hrithik Roshan has described his 20 years in showbiz, since the release of his film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with two emotions — fear and fearlessness.

Roshan’s first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai completed 20 years and he celebrated this by taking to Instagram to pen an emotional note.

He also drew a parallel with the duel between David and Goliath. In the legend, David, who was a young boy then, took on the giant Goliath and beat him. In a similar way, Hrithik says, the “fearless” has triumphed over “fear”.

View this post on Instagram

. I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other . . . On the face of it , Fearless is a David . Fear is more a Goliath . But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. . . I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard . Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. . . Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless. . . #20yearsofKNPH #Repost @hrfc.rajasthan KNPH to WAR – @hrithikroshan Credit: Sako .

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jan 15, 2020 at 8:11am PST

The post is accompanied with a video clip, which shows his transition from his first film Kaho Na Pyar Hai to his latest War, without showing any other films in between. The video is a fan-created one.

Roshan’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released in 2000 and was an instant hit. The film, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, also starred Amesha Patel and saw Roshan play a double role.

Post that, the father-son duo have worked in a number of films together including Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), Kites (2010), Krrish 3 (2013) and Kaabil (2017).

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
HRITHIK ROSHAN
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Top Pakistani Drama, Latest Pakistani Drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Meray Paas Tum Ho Latest Episode, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Savera Nadeem
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Edh-e-Wafa fans can now brew their own 'hi-octane' tea
Edh-e-Wafa fans can now brew their own ‘hi-octane’ tea
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Tips to make the best of Karachi Eat 2020
Tips to make the best of Karachi Eat 2020
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.