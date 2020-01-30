Hira Mani gets emotional on parents’ wedding anniversary

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Hira Mani has said that she and her siblings had learnt about patience and love from their parents as they were always there for each other.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mani wished her parents on their wedding anniversary with an emotional Instagram post. While sharing an endearing photo of her father and mother, she said that her parents were her paradise.

“App donaon Mere jannat hain .. Hamesha Eik doosrey ka saath dete huye dekha hum sub ne app donaon ko Acha waqt hou ya bura waqt na ammi ne apka saath chora na app ne ammi ka app ki bepanah mohabbat dekh kay hum bachaon ne bhe sirf Mohabbat kerna hi seekha hai… (You both are my paradise. I always saw you supporting each other. You both were by each other’s side through thick and thin. Looking at your unconditional love, we children only learnt how to share love).”

“Ye bhe seekha hai kay dard main kabhi saath nahi chorna houta hai dukh main haath zor Se thaamna houta hai (We also learnt one should not leave their partner at the time of pain and hold their hand firmly instead),” she added.

The actor concluded her post by saying that her parent’s journey started with little promises and is continued with sincerity.

Earlier she took to Instagram to thank her fans for appreciating her work in Meray Paas Tum Ho. In the post, Mani said that she wants to continue living on in the hearts of her fans as a heroine.