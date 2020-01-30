Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Hira Mani gets emotional on parents’ wedding anniversary

Posted: Jan 30, 2020
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Hira Mani has said that she and her siblings had learnt about patience and love from their parents as they were always there for each other.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mani wished her parents on their wedding anniversary with an emotional Instagram post. While sharing an endearing photo of her father and mother, she said that her parents were her paradise.

 “App donaon Mere jannat hain .. Hamesha Eik doosrey ka saath dete huye dekha hum sub ne app donaon ko Acha waqt hou ya bura waqt na ammi ne apka saath chora na app ne ammi ka app ki bepanah mohabbat dekh kay hum bachaon ne bhe sirf Mohabbat kerna hi seekha hai… (You both are my paradise. I always saw you supporting each other. You both were by each other’s side through thick and thin. Looking at your unconditional love, we children only learnt how to share love).”

App donaon Mere jannat hain .. Hamesha Eik doosrey ka saath dete huye dekha hum sub ne app donaon ko Acha waqt hou ya bura waqt na ammi ne apka saath chora na app ne ammi ka app ki bepanah mohabbat dekh kay hum bachaon ne bhe sirf Mohabbat kerna hi seekha hai…. ye bhe seekha hai kay dard main kabhi saath nahi chorna houta hai dukh main haath zor Se thaamna houta hai takleef main seeney pay sir rakh kay batana houta hai kay farrukh main Hun app kay saath app fiker nai kerien main bachaon ka khayal rakhungi.. or doosri taraf naheed main kabhi kisi cheez ki kami nahi hounay doonga or chotay chotay waadaon kay saath ye safar shuru hua tha or ajj bhe ye safar Chal raha hai sachayi mukhlisi or usoolaon kay saath …. Happy anniversary abbu ammi

“Ye bhe seekha hai kay dard main kabhi saath nahi chorna houta hai dukh main haath zor Se thaamna houta hai (We also learnt one should not leave their partner at the time of pain and hold their hand firmly instead),” she added.

The actor concluded her post by saying that her parent’s journey started with little promises and is continued with sincerity.

Earlier she took to Instagram to thank her fans for appreciating her work in Meray Paas Tum Ho. In the post, Mani said that she wants to continue living on in the hearts of her fans as a heroine.

