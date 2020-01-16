Hareem Shah’s Nakhray Baaz will have you saying ‘oh yeah’

TikTok star Hareem Shah has released her first-ever music video on early Thursday. The music video has both Shah and her best friend Sundal Khattak.

She posted the video of her song with rapper Aash Chughtai on Twitter. In it, she and Khattak strike poses while Shah repeats the titular ‘nakhray baaz’.

Here is my first video song Nakhry Baaz. Hope you all like & enjoy it !! #HareemShah pic.twitter.com/86f43qE5Yx — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) January 15, 2020

Shah has been in the news for a while, first for her TikTok videos with politicians and then because her and Khattak’s CNICs with their names, ages and addresses and passports were leaked online.

Most recently, she uploaded what she said were video calls with Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed. The TikTok star made claims connecting Rashid and her friend Khattak.

Videos of her with a PML-N leader and on a video call with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan have also gone viral.

In a recent interview with UrduPoint website, Shah said she was not in Pakistan.

