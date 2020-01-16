Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hareem Shah’s Nakhray Baaz will have you saying ‘oh yeah’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hareem Shah’s Nakhray Baaz will have you saying ‘oh yeah’

Photo: Hareem Shah/Facebook

TikTok star Hareem Shah has released her first-ever music video on early Thursday. The music video has both Shah and her best friend Sundal Khattak.

She posted the video of her song with rapper Aash Chughtai on Twitter. In it, she and Khattak strike poses while Shah repeats the titular ‘nakhray baaz’.

Shah has been in the news for a while, first for her TikTok videos with politicians and then because her and Khattak’s CNICs with their names, ages and addresses and passports were leaked online.

Most recently, she uploaded what she said were video calls with Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed. The TikTok star made claims connecting Rashid and her friend Khattak.

Videos of her with a PML-N leader and on a video call with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan have also gone viral.

In a recent interview with UrduPoint website, Shah said she was not in Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hareem Shah TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Top Pakistani Drama, Latest Pakistani Drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Meray Paas Tum Ho Latest Episode, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Savera Nadeem
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Edh-e-Wafa fans can now brew their own 'hi-octane' tea
Edh-e-Wafa fans can now brew their own ‘hi-octane’ tea
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Tips to make the best of Karachi Eat 2020
Tips to make the best of Karachi Eat 2020
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.