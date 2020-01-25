Saturday, January 25, 2020  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hanish Qureshi calls out haters for bullying siblings

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Hanish Qureshi calls out haters for bullying siblings

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s stepdaughter and influencer Hanish Qureshi took to social media on Friday, asking people to stop harassing her siblings over their father’s personal opinions.

In an Instagram story, the influencer shared that people had been tagging her in strange posts about the Meray Paas Tum Ho writer.

She said that he was her siblings father and was related to her. “The cuss words you’re using are affecting his young children who are being bullied and dragged into the mud,” she added.

Hanish is the daughter of Qamar’s wife from a previous marriage with Good Morning Karachi actor Faisal Qureshi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar Meray Paas Tum Ho
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
No, Karachi’s markets aren't closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
No, Karachi’s markets aren’t closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare
Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale sells Rs1.5m in advance tickets
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale sells Rs1.5m in advance tickets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.