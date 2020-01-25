Hanish Qureshi calls out haters for bullying siblings

Playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s stepdaughter and influencer Hanish Qureshi took to social media on Friday, asking people to stop harassing her siblings over their father’s personal opinions.

In an Instagram story, the influencer shared that people had been tagging her in strange posts about the Meray Paas Tum Ho writer.

She said that he was her siblings father and was related to her. “The cuss words you’re using are affecting his young children who are being bullied and dragged into the mud,” she added.

Hanish is the daughter of Qamar’s wife from a previous marriage with Good Morning Karachi actor Faisal Qureshi.