Five possible endings of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho has broken all records when it comes to a television play getting the most ratings. The TV show has had record-breaking viewership and now with its finale scheduled to air tonight across Pakistan, fans are wondering how it will end.

There were rumours that the cast had to shoot different endings and the director-writer duo would decide what to show on Saturday (January 25).

Despite the hype and uproar caused by playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s comments, fans of the show have bought cinema tickets, downloaded ARY Digital’s video streaming app to catch the show an hour early and some are patiently waiting to watch the two-hour special episode in the comfort of their homes on their TV sets.

Here is SAMAA Digital’s takedown on what to expect from the Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan hit show tonight.

Possible endings

Ever since the promo of the last episode was released, there have been speculations that one of the characters might get killed. There is a possibility that that Danish (Saeed) might commit a crime of passion where he kills Mehwish (Khan), and then pulls the trigger on himself.

However, some fans have theorised that Mehwish will reap what she sowed. Karma is finally with Danish and Shehwar (Adnan Siddiqui) will finally face the consequences of his follies at the hands his wife, played by Savera Nadeem. Another possible ending the show could be Shehwar killing Mehwish out of frustration with what’s going on in his life.

Since the central theme of the drama is love and betrayal – some bloodshed is expected. Based on this speculation, social media has been buzzing with a theory as well. It is expected that Mehwish will kill Shehwar in front of Danish to make up for her betrayal and Danish will take the fall as he still loves her. While their son, Rumi, will continue with his studies under the guidance of his teacher Hania (Hira Mani).

There are many who hope that Danish will marry Hania and live happily ever after.

However, putting these predictions aside, the promo has strongly hinted that Danish might get shot. This is in keeping with plots of Qamar’s previous plays, including Pyare Afzal, where the lead dies in the end. With this in mind, there is a possibility that Danish might not live long to be happy. The promo shows Danish waving goodbye to his son – this could just be him saying farewell to his fan as well.

Let’s see if the show’s finale will turn out to be something mind-blowing or a disappointment just like the last season of Game of Thrones.