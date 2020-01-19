Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
Faysal Quraishi, wife Sana welcome a baby boy

Posted: Jan 19, 2020
Actor and game show host Faysal Quraishi and his wife Sana Faysal have welcomed a baby boy.

He announced his son’s birth in an Instagram post.

Quraishi’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from both fans and friends.

His son’s name is Farmaan. The couple already have a daughter named Aayat together. They married in 2010.

He recently wrapped production on The Window, which is directed by Ammar Lasani. Co-written by Kanza Zia and Randy Zuniga, the film stars Pakistani-American actor Faran Tahir, Suhaee Abro, Quraishi and Sami Khan.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
