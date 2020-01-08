Courteney Cox has got the moves in her TikTok debut

Courteney Cox and her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette showed off their dance moves in a new TikTok video.

She shared a video on Tuesday of herself performing a choreographed dance with Coco on Instagram.

The mother-daughter duo were perfectly in sync as they did body rolls, leg kicks and epic arm twirls while dancing to an NSFW song. The video ended with Cox playfully dragging Coco off screen.

The dance reminded many Friends fans of the epic routine Cox performed as Monica on the series alongside Ross (David Schwimmer). The onscreen siblings performed the routine during season six of the show when they went to a taping of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette. She filed for divorce in 2012 following 13 years of marriage. She has been with Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDavid since 2014.

