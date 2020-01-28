CII waiting for invitation to review Zindagi Tamasha

The Council of Islamic Ideology is currently waiting for a response from the central censor board before reviewing Sarmad Khoosat’s film Zindagi Tamasha.

The CII’s media coordinator Rana Zahid told SAMAA Digital that they had set up a three-member committee to review the film. He added that they had informed the censor board about this in a letter but had not received a response as yet.

According to Zahid, the film will be reviewed after they received an invitation from the censor board. He said that the committee, which initially had four members, did not have members of the council in it, but officers from their research wing. The committee members are: Abdul Rasheed, Ghulam Majid and Ishfaq Ahmed.

Last week, the CII received a letter from the censor board’s chairperson to review the film. The council decided to form a report over the film on a priority basis. The committee will only form an opinion after a comparative analysis of the film.

Khoosat’s film was scheduled for release on January 24 but a statement issued by the censor boards of Sindh and Punjab – who had cleared the film for screening earlier, claimed that they were told that if the film was released it would cause “unrest within some segments of society”.



