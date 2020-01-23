Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities console Imran Abbas after post on losing his father

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Celebrities console Imran Abbas after post on losing his father

Photo: AFP

Actors Hira Mani and Sanam Jung consoled fellow actor Imran Abbas after he shared an emotional post on his father’s death. He lost his father on December 15, 2019.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor took to Instagram to share a picture of a screenshot of a phone screen with calls coming from Mom and Dad. He said if you still receive these calls, you are the luckiest person in the world.

“Papa!! I never knew till a few days back that your name will never flash on my phone’s screen anymore..” reads the caption.

Commenting on his Instagram post, Mein Na Janoo actor Jung extended her support. Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Mani also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hira Mani Imran Abbas Sanam Jung
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Hira Mani, Imran Abbas, Father, Death, Sanam Jung, Meray Paas Tum Ho
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hareem Shah's Nakhray Baaz will have you saying 'oh yeah'
Hareem Shah’s Nakhray Baaz will have you saying ‘oh yeah’
Mahira Khan's vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Mahira Khan’s vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale sells Rs1.5m in advance tickets
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale sells Rs1.5m in advance tickets
Faysal Quraishi, wife Sana welcome a baby boy
Faysal Quraishi, wife Sana welcome a baby boy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.