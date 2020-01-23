Celebrities console Imran Abbas after post on losing his father

Actors Hira Mani and Sanam Jung consoled fellow actor Imran Abbas after he shared an emotional post on his father’s death. He lost his father on December 15, 2019.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor took to Instagram to share a picture of a screenshot of a phone screen with calls coming from Mom and Dad. He said if you still receive these calls, you are the luckiest person in the world.

“Papa!! I never knew till a few days back that your name will never flash on my phone’s screen anymore..” reads the caption.

Commenting on his Instagram post, Mein Na Janoo actor Jung extended her support. Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Mani also dropped heart emojis in the comments.