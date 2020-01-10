Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > LifeandStyle

Canadian traveller converts to Islam after spending time in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Rosie Gabrielle, a solo Canadian traveller who visited Pakistan and spent time exploring the country, announced on Thursday that she has converted to Islam.

Taking to Instagram, Gabrielle shared what led to this big decision. She praised Pakistan and its people who helped her get rid of the pain she has been going through for years and fulfill her desire to be free.

“This last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with the creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift,” she wrote.

As time passed, she said she didn’t want to be consumed by anger and hurt.

“I wanted peace in my heart, forgiveness and the most profound connection with all. And thus started my journey. The universe brought me to Pakistan, not only to challenge myself to let go of the last remaining traces of pain and ego but also to show me the way. Through kindness and humbled grace of the people I met along my pilgrimage, inspired my heart to seek further,” added the biker.

I CONVERTED to ISLAM☪️ . What lead me to this Big decision? . As I mentioned previously, this last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift. . Never resonating with what I was brought up with, I denounced my religion 4 years ago, going down a deep path of spiritual discovery.Exploration of self, and the great Divine. I never let go the sight of the Creator, in fact, my curiosity and connection only grew stronger. Now no longer dictated by fear, I was able to fully explore this righteous path. . As time passed, the more I experienced, the more I witnessed the true nature and calling for my life. I wanted to be free. Free of the pain and shackles that was hell. Liberation from the anger, hurt and misalignment. I wanted peace in my heart, forgiveness and the most profound connection with all. And thus started my journey. . The universe brought me to Pakistan, not only to challenge myself to let go of the last remaining traces of pain and ego, but also to show me the way. . Through kindness,& humbled grace of the people I met along my pilgrimage, inspired my heart to seek further. Living in a Muslim country for 10 + years and traveling extensively through these regions, I observed one thing; Peace. A kind of peace that one can only dream of having in their hearts. . Unfortunately Islam is one of the most misinterpreted and criticized religions world wide. And like all religions, there are many interpretations. But, the core of it, the true meaning of Islam, is PEACE, LOVE & ONENESS. It’s not a religion, but a way of life. The life of humanity, humility and Love. . For me, I was already technically a “Muslim”. My Shahada was basically a re-dedication of my life to the path of Oneness, connection and Peace through the devotion of God. If you have any Q’s comment below

The travel blogger also shared how travelling through Muslim countries for the last decade has shown her how Islam is a religion of peace. However, she feels like it is one of the most misinterpreted in the world.

She concluded, “Like all religions, there are many interpretations. But, the core of it, the true meaning of Islam, is PEACE, LOVE and ONENESS. It’s not a religion, but a way of life. The life of humanity, humility and Love. For me, I was already technically a “Muslim”. My shahada was basically a re-dedication of my life to the path of Oneness, connection and Peace through the devotion of God.”

About a year ago, Gabrielle came to Pakistan with just her bike and a sense of curiosity about the country. She travelled to a lot of cities in the country, such as Lahore, Swat, Multan and Gwadar.

