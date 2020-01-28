Ayeza Khan talks about ‘Mehwish’ of Mere Paas Tum Ho

Actor Ayeza Khan has said that Mehwish’s character from the drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho was more about a mother’s struggle than betrayal.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, she penned a long note pondering over her character in MPTH.
“Mehwish was a character probably no one wanted to do, maybe because of the preconceived notion that a ‘heroine’ can never be bad. She can’t be someone people hate. A heroine will always be innocent, will cry, scream, suffer and be helpless, be forgiving and she will do anything but betray her hero,” she wrote.
Mehwish! Ik aisa character jo shayd koi karna nai chahta tha, shayad isliey kay “ Heroine” kabhi buri nai hoskti wo ik aisi larki nai hoskti jis se log nafrat krei. Heroin humesha bht masoom hogi, rouaigi, cheekhegi, tarapeigi, bebas hogi, maaf krdenay wali hogi, kuch bhe kregi par kabhi bewafaye nai kregi. Kiou ik “ Heroine”ik aisi larki nai hoskti jo dosri larkio ko yeh batadei kay Mohabbat mei bewaye nai hoti, or jahan bewafai ho waha mohabbat nai hoti. Kisi ki zindage perfect nai hoti, kabhi lgta ha pese kum nai paregi kabhi lagta ha khtm hogaye tu kia krengay, kabhi sochtau ha Maa baap tu humesha sath rhaigay jb wo nai nazar atay tu phr yaad krtay ha, kabhi lgta ha mohabbat nai rahi rishto me phr dekho tu wo he takleef me hath nai chorhtay, ik Maa bankr jb socho tu zindage ko roz jeene k dil krta ha roz unkay lisy kuch krne ka dil krta ha. Bewafaye shohor se hote ha par dil bacho k tootta ha shohor tu jis se nikah kro wo banjaiga par wo kabhi bacho ka baap nai banpaiyga, haan mehwish bannay ka maqsad sirf yh nai tha k jb shohor bewafay krtay tu biwi aisay suffer krti ha yh me kahon tu ik Maa ki kahani the. Or shayd “ Meray pass tum ho “ meray liey humesha ik aisi aurat ki kahani bankr yaad rahiaga jisne aulad ka dil dhukaya wo khush nai raha chahay wo shohar ho ya biwi. Maa baap humesha bacho k liey Aina hotay ha wo jo seekhengy wohi krengay chahay mohabbat ho ya zulm ya ho bewafaye!
In her note, she asked why can’t a heroine be a woman who shows other women that true love does not betray and if it does, it is not love?
She added that when a woman is disloyal to her husband, it affects their children the most. “Shohor tu jis se nikah kro wo banjaiga par wo kabhi bacho ka baap nai banpaiyga [anyone can be a husband by signing nikkahnama but he can never be the father of your children.]”
She remarked that for her MPTH’s story was about a mother’s struggle. Being Mehwish wasn’t just about showing that women won’t put up with infidelity. “I’d say MPTH was the story of a mother. For me, it will always be the story of a mother who broke her child’s heart,” said Khan.
She concluded her post by saying that parents are a mirror for their children. What they do will be replicated, whether its love, torture or betrayal.
Earlier, Khan took to Instagram ahead of the last episode of the drama and wrote, “Tonight is the last time Mehwish will be seen on TV.” Talking about the role, she said: “Tonight, we say goodbye to the most difficult character I ever had to play.”
Starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles, the drama took the country by storm since its debut five months ago.