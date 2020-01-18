Saturday, January 18, 2020  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ayeza Khan nominated for Best Actress at international award show

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Ayeza Khan nominated for Best Actress at international award show

Photo: Instagram

Currently trending as the number one star in Pakistan, Ayeza Khan has been nominated for Best Actress at the prestigious Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020 for her performance in Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She thanked the awards for the nomination in an Instagram post on Friday.

View this post on Instagram

Thankyou for the nomination @pisacompk

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Jan 16, 2020 at 11:12pm PST

Khan’s latest drama Meray Paas Tum Ho set new records in Pakistani television history. It has been touted as one of the most popular shows in Pakistan today.

Khan has been nominated alongside Hina Altaf, Moomal Shaikh, Sajal Aly, Saba Qamar, Sana Javed, Sarah Khan and Sanam Baloch. 

The Pakistan International Screen Awards will be held on February 7 in Dubai. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ayeza Khan Meray Paas Tum Ho
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Hareem Shah's Nakhray Baaz will have you saying 'oh yeah'
Hareem Shah’s Nakhray Baaz will have you saying ‘oh yeah’
Mahira Khan's vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Mahira Khan’s vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.