Ayeza Khan nominated for Best Actress at international award show

Currently trending as the number one star in Pakistan, Ayeza Khan has been nominated for Best Actress at the prestigious Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020 for her performance in Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She thanked the awards for the nomination in an Instagram post on Friday.

Khan’s latest drama Meray Paas Tum Ho set new records in Pakistani television history. It has been touted as one of the most popular shows in Pakistan today.

Khan has been nominated alongside Hina Altaf, Moomal Shaikh, Sajal Aly, Saba Qamar, Sana Javed, Sarah Khan and Sanam Baloch.

The Pakistan International Screen Awards will be held on February 7 in Dubai.