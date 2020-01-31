Ali Zafar asks fans to appreciate other artists as well

Singer Ali Zafar has asked fans to give other artists a chance following the criticism Pakistan Super League’s new anthem has received.

Zafar, who sang PSL’s first anthem Seeti Bajay Gi, tweeted: “As much as I am thankful for your love and support always, I would urge you all to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists. We are all one big family. So is PSL. It belongs to Pakistan and so does our music.”

— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 30, 2020

Many fans took to social media and said that they missed him in Tayyar Hain, PSL’s latest offering sung by Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar. The song celebrates the homecoming of the T20 league.

Netflix

The Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer Teefa In Trouble has landed on online streaming service Netflix, after a successful run at the box office.

“After the global release last year Teefa in Trouble now available on #Netflix in Pakistan,” tweeted the singer turned actor. The film was released in Pakistan on July 20, 2018.

The movie was already available in India and around the world, except Pakistan and China.