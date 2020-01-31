Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Zafar asks fans to appreciate other artists as well

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Ali Zafar asks fans to appreciate other artists as well

Photo: Twitter/ Ali Zafar

Singer Ali Zafar has asked fans to give other artists a chance following the criticism Pakistan Super League’s new anthem has received.

Zafar, who sang PSL’s first anthem Seeti Bajay Gi, tweeted: “As much as I am thankful for your love and support always, I would urge you all to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists. We are all one big family. So is PSL. It belongs to Pakistan and so does our music.”

Many fans took to social media and said that they missed him in Tayyar Hain, PSL’s latest offering sung by Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar. The song celebrates the homecoming of the T20 league.

Netflix
The Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer Teefa In Trouble has landed on online streaming service Netflix, after a successful run at the box office.

“After the global release last year Teefa in Trouble now available on #Netflix in Pakistan,” tweeted the singer turned actor. The film was released in Pakistan on July 20, 2018.

The movie was already available in India and around the world, except Pakistan and China.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zafar pakistan super league
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Humayun Saeed summoned over Meray Paas Tum Ho dialogues
Humayun Saeed summoned over Meray Paas Tum Ho dialogues
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport's toilets
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport’s toilets
Petition against airing Meray Paas Tum Ho finale dismissed
Petition against airing Meray Paas Tum Ho finale dismissed
Hanish Qureshi calls out haters for bullying siblings
Hanish Qureshi calls out haters for bullying siblings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.