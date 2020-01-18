Aiman and Muneeb jet off to Dubai with their daughter

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, one of the most sought after celebrity couples in the country, are on vacation in Dubai. This is their daughter’s first ever trip.

The couple took to Instagram to share some snippets from the trip.

Aiman and Muneeb were blessed with a baby girl on August 30, 2019 and Butt had taken to Instagram to announce the birth of Amal. He said the feeling of becoming a dad was “indescribable”.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018.

Earlier, the couple made headlines for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.