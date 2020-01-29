Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri confirm dating rumours?

Singer Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri have been the talk of the town ever since they were first spotted together. From cozy getaways to romantic pictures, the two never fail to make hearts melt and fans were dying to know if they were dating or not.

The pair now seems to have decided not to hide their affection for each other anymore. Shigri has decided to make it official.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday he shared a picture with Baig with a caption that said it all. He calls Baig his partner in crime, homie, companion and his better half.

The duo frequently posts pictures together and have been spotted together at events too.

While Baig is a successful singer, Shigri is an actor who has performed in movies such as Parey Hut Love. He was earlier married to model Aisha Linnea Akthar. They parted ways in June 2018. 

