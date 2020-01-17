Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
Ahad Raza’s mother has the sweetest birthday wish for Sajal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahad Raza Mir’s mother has the sweetest wish for Yeh Dil Mera actor Sajal Aly on her 26th birthday on Friday.  

Since Aly’s engagement to Mir, his mother has been very vocal (at least on social media) about the bond she shares with Aly. The two are often seen complimenting each other on their posts on Instagram.

In a recent post, Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir wrote: “The world is a better place with you in it”.

Recently, Samra also shares a picture of the Mom actor on social media and said she is her best friend.

Earlier, in a post on Instagram Sajal also showered praise on her mother-in-law-to-be along with an adorable picture of the two.

The Mom actor lost her mother in 2017. She was shooting for a Bollywood film starring Adnan Siddiqui and Sridevi in Switzerland when she found out.

