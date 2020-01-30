Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Adnan Siddiqui shares Hadia Hashmi’s version of MPTH OST

Adnan Siddiqui shares Hadia Hashmi’s version of MPTH OST

Photo: Adnan Siddiqui/Facebook

Nescafe Basement’s Hadia Hashmi is back with a bang. Her version of the original soundtrack of the blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho is here and she is getting praised for all the right reasons.

Taking to Instagram, Meray Paas Tum Ho star Adnan Siddiqui shared Hashmi’s video and praised her vocals.

“Remember the cute and melodious kid, Hadia Hashmi from Nescafé Basement season 5? As a lot of you shared the OST of Mere Paas Tum Ho, she did too and how beautifully she’s sung it!” reads the caption. “Well done Hadia, more power to you and your voice,” he concluded.

In 2019, eight-year-old Hadia Hashmi won us all over after making her singing debut with Bol Hu on Nescafe Basement. Since then, fans have been in awe of her voice and talent.

Adnan Siddiqui Hadia Hashmi Meray Paas Tum Ho
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

