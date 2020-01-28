Adnan Siddiqui discusses ‘problematic’ dialogues in Meray Paas Tum Ho

Actor Adnan Siddiqui took to social media on Tuesday to address the script of his recent hit TV show Meray Paas Tum Ho.

In an Instagram post, Siddiqui who played the role of Shehwar, thanked fans for the love and said: “I understand the dialogues had some problematic leanings, and sometimes went a little far, sometimes quite far in painting women with a single brush stroke – I understand and take all of that on board. I wish the drama had consciously added nuance to the storyline.”

The actor said that there was nothing greater for an artist than for his art and craft to be appreciated. He added that he would strive to improve story lines and give women writers the chance and space to create good content.

Much has been said about playwright Khalil Ur Rehman’s dialogues in Meray Paas Tum Ho and his personal opinions about women. It sparked debates online between fans of the show and others who believe that the show should not have received the attention that it did.