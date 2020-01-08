Adnan Malik shares his battle with anxiety post Sadqay Tumhare

Director-cum-actor Adnan Malik revealed that he has been battling anxiety all his life and how working in Sadqay Tumhare made it worse.
In a recent Instagram post, Malik said his mental health struggles were the reason for him not acting often and explained how draining the character Khalil was for him.
“The thing I didn’t know about acting was that when the director calls cut, I should leave the character there, but I didn’t. I took Khalil home with me. I slowly became Khalil. I didn’t know where I started and he ended. It was also at this point that I realised I have severe anxiety and being in front of the camera exacerbated that,” he shared.
He mentioned that he spent a lot of this time managing his burn-out, embarking on new kinds of directorial projects, reading, yoga, developing daily wellness and spiritual practice. “ It’s been very rewarding. However, every time I go out, people just can’t help asking me why I am no longer ‘on the screen’,” he wrote.
“When I had to be angry, I didn’t know how to access authentic anger, so I dug deep into my childhood to find it. Places in my sub-conscious that I had buried; shadows that lingered in dungeons of shame. I triggered them.”
For the director turned actor, this is where the issues started getting grave.
“I lost serious weight, would be up all night, worried about my performance, I would sometimes cry without knowing why. I began to resent my parents, disconnected myself to all my friends and relationships, and It all became too overwhelming. I had accessed my inner child and brought him to the surface and I was ashamed. I needed help.”
View this post on Instagram
WHY I DONT ACT THAT MUCH: It’s been a mellow #Decemberistan for me. (Btw link to THAT article in my bio) I’ve spent a lot of this time managing my burn-out, embarking on new kinds of directorial projects, reading, yoga, developing a daily wellness/ spiritual practice, working out and turning my intentions into actions. It’s been very rewarding. However, everytime I have gone out, people just can’t help asking me why I am no longer on “the screen”. This has happened in supermarkets, in elevators, at dinner parties and even when I’m jogging at the park. Although it’s incredibly flattering to feel the genuine love of people who’ve appreciated my work as an actor, I do feel uncomfortable sometimes. In those quick short fire exchanges, I can’t seem to explain the role acting has in my life. Everyone seems to think that because I had a couple of successful projects, that I should pursue this full time. And that money, fame and influence is everything. But it ain’t. Wellness, connecting to purpose & self-care is everything. Here’s my TAKE ON ACTING: I never wanted to be an actor. It was never on my agenda. But I think I had a natural proclivity for it because in one way or another, I’ve been “performing” since I was a kid. I performed for affirmation & validation. Hid many parts of my true self so I could receive love & acceptance from my parents, family & even society at large. For very long, I played the “perfect” son. I didnt feel anywhere near perfect on the inside. In fact, I had very low self-esteem but never shared that Part of me with anyone. (Even myself) For some reason everyone thought I should be an actor when I was in my early 20s. Tall, handsome, smart and well spoken is how people perceived me, but inside I was sad, incomplete, unloved and also full of shame. When through some bizarre, but serendipitous, twist of fate I was asked to play Khalil in Sadqay Tumhare, I decided to take it on because all the elements seemed right (continued in comments)
He went on to say, “After I managed to get through the shooting of the drama I decided to see a therapist. It was the single best decision I’ve made for myself in my whole life. And that moment was the beginning of my journey of connecting with my true, authentic self.
“It’s been five years since Sadqay, and about five years, off and on, that I’ve been going to therapy. It’s been an incredible journey and one that I’m so grateful for. Sadqay led me to myself and I’m so much more comfortable in my skin now. I’m kinder to myself, I don’t look to be ‘perfect’ in all that I do. But that’s also exactly why I don’t take on many acting projects,” he wrote.
“I’d love to do more acting projects. I learn so much about myself. But the project has to have a certain integrity and vision to it. If I’m giving so much of myself to something, it’s got to be meaningful.”
He concluded the post with, “For now, to all the people who ask why I’m not on screen anymore, it’s because I see acting as a way to honour myself, to connect to a deeper spiritual self and a way to confront my own demons. I can’t take it lightly.”