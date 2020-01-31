AdabFest2020: Literary tours, writing workshops and interactive sessions

After a decade of organizing literature festivals together, Ameena Saiyid and Asif Farrukhi, decided to do things a little differently for the second Adab Festival which opened at Arts Council on Jan 31, 2020, Friday afternoon.

The festival, which will run for three days, will have interactive sessions on mental health, special sessions with the youth in which they will discuss solutions to their problems, a creative writing workshop with short-story writer Aamer Hussein and literary tours around the city by the sea.

“Asif Farrukhi and I began the movement in Pakistan in 2010 and we are delighted that multiple festivals are held not just in Karachi but across the country,” said Saiyid as she welcomed Karachi’s booklovers to the festival.

Saiyid said that rather than sit and listen to experts talk, people will be talking about their problems and suggesting solutions. The interactive sessions are new format they are working with this year.

In literary tours, which will be held after the festival, people will be able to visit places where books were written, scenes set in the city and places where authors lives, entertained or wrote.

After the festival, Saiyid said, they will have Bolte Afsanay, plays written by Saadat Hasan Manto and others. This will also be held at the Arts Council of Karachi.

Farrukhi announced the Infaq Foundation Award for poetry will go to Mir Ahmed Navaid.