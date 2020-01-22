Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Actors speak out against a third review of Zindagi Tamasha

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Actors speak out against a third review of Zindagi Tamasha

Photo: Official poster

The recent decision by censor boards in Punjab and Sindh against releasing Sarmad Khoosat’s film Zindagi Tamasha has upset several actors, writers and human rights activists.

Ehd-e-Wafa actor Osman Khalid Butt shared what he felt about the situation on social media on Tuesday evening. He wondered if the far-right religious parties were as concerned about child abuse in the country as they were about their egos.

He added “clearly they get things done faster than anyone in Pakistan” referring to the Sindh censor board banning the film until further notice.

Filmmaker and actor Meher Bano took to Instagram to say that while it might look like she’s smiling on the outside, her heart was breaking over the decision to re-examine Khoosat’s film which had been cleared by censor boards twice.

Author of The Collaborator, Mirza Waheed, also shared his views on the situation and said that after two viewings, the film won’t magically change for the third one.

On Tuesday, a statement issued by the Sindh Board of Censors claimed that while Zindagi Tamasha had been cleared, they were informed that if the film was released it would cause “unrest” within some segments of society and “may deteriorate and be detrimental to the peaceful circumstances in the country”.
In order to avoid such a situation, the board decided not to release the film till further notice.
Similarly, in Punjab, the censor board said that the film would not be released on the scheduled date. A notification from the board claimed that the film will be reviewed again due to “persistent complaints received from different quarters” on February 3. It is believed that TLP’s general secretary will represent the party at the screening.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
censor board Meher Bano Mirza Waheed Osman Khalid Butt Sarmad Khoosat Zindagi Tamasha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahooti Melo 2020 announces new dates
Lahooti Melo 2020 announces new dates
Hareem Shah's Nakhray Baaz will have you saying 'oh yeah'
Hareem Shah’s Nakhray Baaz will have you saying ‘oh yeah’
Mahira Khan's vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Mahira Khan’s vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.